E-invoicing updates in Italy

The e-invoicing rules will affect transactions with non-residents of Italy, i.e., those not resident or established in the country and that don’t have an Italian VAT number. Previously, this group was exempt from the e-invoicing mandates.
From 2022, the data related to sales made to non-residents must be transmitted electronically to the electronic invoicing platform, Sistema di Interscambio (SDI), in XML format. The invoices must be reported through the platform within the standard deadline of 12 days from the date of the invoice.
As a result of this new system, Italian businesses will no longer have to file a sale and purchases report (Esterometro) for foreign transactions. Everything will be processed electronically through the SDI platform instead.