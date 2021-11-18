E-invoicing updates in Italy

In Europe, Italy is leading the way in terms of the digital transformation of its public administration. It was one of the first EU countries to introduce e-invoicing and is currently the only one that requires its use in both public and private sectors.

Italy mandated e-invoicing in an effort to close their VAT gap, the difference between expected and actual VAT revenue, which is one of the biggest in Europe. It first started rolling out its e-invoicing system in 2014 for B2G transactions. In 2019, the tax office extended the requirement to B2B and B2C transactions, making them subject to mandatory e-invoicing.

In 2020, the Italian government announced that e-invoicing would be mandatory for B2B cross-border transactions, effective as of January 2022. Continue reading to find out how you may be affected by the new e-invoicing rules in Italy.