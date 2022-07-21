Economic nexus, home rule, and sales tax: What businesses need to know

Though there are other home-rule states, we’ll focus on the five that have historically had the most complex sales tax schemes: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, and Louisiana. They’ve all made great strides in simplification.

Alabama has a Simplified Sellers Use Tax

To ease the pain of remote sales tax compliance, eligible remote sellers can apply to collect, remit, and report Alabama’s Simplified Sellers Use Tax (SSUT) on all sales into the state rather than the combined sales tax rate in effect at each location. Businesses participating in SSUT file returns through the state’s online system, My Alabama Taxes, and are audited by the Alabama Department of Revenue, not individual taxing authorities.

Cities and counties can still levy their own taxes; some have asked the Alabama Department of Revenue to administer local taxes on their behalf; others administer local taxes themselves. Businesses not participating in SSUT, including businesses with a physical presence in the state, could therefore need to register and remit to one or more local tax authorities.

While sales tax compliance in Alabama is easier than it could be, there are still challenges. For example, while local tax authorities are required to notify the department in writing of tax changes, they may do so later rather than sooner. This can cause businesses to scramble, especially around sales tax holidays.

Alaska localities coordinate sales tax collection for remote sellers

There’s no statewide sales tax in Alaska, but more than 100 cities and boroughs have a local sales tax and about 50 of those tax remote sales.

Realizing how difficult it would be for businesses to register and remit to individual jurisdictions, local governments in Alaska created the Alaska Remote Seller Sales Tax Commission (ARSSTC) — “a simplified, single-level statewide administration.”

The ARSSTC provides a single filing platform for all participating communities, notifies registered sellers about new members and sales tax rate changes, and more. It also works with sales tax compliance software companies like Avalara, which in turn facilitate compliance for customers selling into the Last Frontier.

Arizona offers centralized tax licensing, reporting, and payment

Arizona was one of the trickier home-rule states until the Legislature required the Arizona Department of Revenue to implement a sales tax simplification program. The department is now the single point of administration and collection of state and city taxes. It also handles all licensing and administering of transaction privilege tax (TPT), Arizona’s sales tax.

Cities and counties can still have a different tax base than the state: For example, the City of Scottsdale taxes advertising services, which are exempt from the Maricopa County and state TPT. But local tax information is now provided by the Department of Revenue, and businesses no longer need to register or file returns with local governments in addition to registering and filing returns with the state.

Colorado has a single point of remittance portal

Colorado has a well-deserved reputation for being a bear when it comes to local sales and use tax. Despite the state’s efforts to simplify sales tax since Wayfair, that continues to hold true.

There are approximately 100 home-rule jurisdictions in Colorado. About 70 of the home-rule municipalities are self-collecting, meaning the Colorado Department of Revenue does not administer local sales tax on their behalf. The remaining home-rule districts are state-collected; see the Colorado Department of Revenue for an up-to-date list.

Self-collecting home-rule municipalities generally adopt and administer their own sales tax laws and may tax certain transactions differently from the state. For example, Colorado’s new 27-cent retail delivery fee, which took effect July 1, 2022, is exempt from state and state-collected local sales taxes but reportedly subject to local sales tax in about 10 self-collecting home-rule jurisdictions.

Even state-administered home-rule jurisdictions have more taxing freedom than districts in non-home-rule states. Although generally required to adhere to state sales tax laws, they can exempt certain types of sales, such as food for home consumption. The Department of Revenue provides more details in DR 1002.

Although state-collected jurisdictions began taxing online sales at the same time as the state, self-collecting home-rule municipalities need to adopt a local economic nexus provision in order to tax remote sales. The Colorado Municipal League (CML) encourages home-rule districts to adopt its model economic nexus ordinance and to join the state’s new single point of remittance portal, SUTS. In fact, the CML urges municipalities that are not going to join the SUTS portal to “not adopt the language on economic nexus.” It explains, “The risk of a lawsuit under the United States Commerce Clause if you were to enforce economic nexus without the single point of remittance is high.”

To date, about 54 home-rule governments accept sales and use tax returns through the SUTS portal. Several more have signed the SUTS agreement but aren’t live yet. More than 10 cities, including Aspen and Telluride, have not signed the agreement and haven’t said they will.

Sales tax compliance in Colorado can be as challenging for in-state online sellers as for out-of-state sellers because Colorado is transitioning to destination sourcing for sales tax. It started the process in 2019 and currently provides an exception only for small businesses with less than $100,000 in retail sales. Beginning October 1, 2022, all businesses in Colorado will need to collect and remit the tax due where the customer takes possession of the property, just as remote online sellers do now.

Louisiana is trying

Like Colorado, Louisiana is famously difficult when it comes to sales and use tax.

Louisiana enacted economic nexus in June 2018, just before the Supreme Court of the United States overturned the physical presence rule. However, it didn’t start taxing remote sales until July 1, 2020, in part because its sales tax system is so complex.

To simplify sales tax compliance for remote sellers, the Legislature established the Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers — a single, state-level tax administrator for remote sales. All localities participate in the system, though some would prefer to administer local taxes themselves. For their part, a majority of voters in Louisiana oppose the idea of a centralized sales tax system.

Out-of-state sellers with no physical presence register, remit, and file returns through the Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers. Businesses with a physical connection to the state still have to remit taxes to the individual taxing jurisdiction because Louisiana imposes different requirements on “remote retailers,” “remote sellers,” and “direct marketers.” So despite the state’s best intentions, Louisiana sales tax compliance is still a burden for many businesses.