Electrifying the highway use tax

There are good reasons for states to encourage the sale and use of electric and hybrid vehicles. There may even be good reason for states to ban sales of new gas-powered vehicles — as a growing number of states are doing. That said, states should also consider one of the downstream effects of electric and hybrid vehicle mandates: a corresponding drop in fuel tax revenue.

“Electric vehicles and other highly fuel-efficient vehicles are powerful tools to help states meet clean energy goals and reduce air pollution,” notes the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL). “But they can cause headaches for transportation agencies trying to maintain roadways. The reason: The vehicles use little or no gas, and the motor fuel tax makes up the largest share of state transportation revenue — 38.4% in 2022, down from 41.1% in 2018.”



States stand to lose even more gas tax revenue moving forward thanks to greater fuel efficiency in vehicles. According to forecasts, state gas tax revenue could be down $87 billion by 2050.



Since chucking electric vehicle (EV) mandates and incentives could exacerbate air and climate issues and thwart clean energy goals, states are seeking creative ways to replenish dwindling gas tax funds.



They could raise gas taxes, and some have: North Carolina raised its motor fuels tax rate from 38.5 cents to 40.5 cents per gallon on January 1, 2023. Pennsylvania also increased motor fuel tax rates effective January 1, 2023. And gas tax rates in many states are tied to inflation or the consumer price index.



Yet increasing gas taxes won’t solve the issue if it results in a drop in consumption, and it typically does to a greater or lesser degree. Indeed, it’s estimated that increasing the federal gas tax by 25 cents would decrease consumption by 30-35 million barrels. It could also pique consumer interest in EVs.



Another option is for states to set a registration fee for electric vehicles, or a tax on the electricity that runs them. More than 30 states have adopted EV fees to replace lost gas taxes already.



Other EV-related taxes and fees already in effect or under consideration include:

