Tax compliance work doesn’t always live where it’s “supposed to” — it’s often done in emails, spreadsheets, and other disconnected tools outside of the ERP.

While this might seem easier for the individuals doing the work, it can result in gaps, duplicated work, and other inefficiencies.

Embedding AI-powered workflows into tools such as Outlook means organizations can bring compliance into the picture far earlier in the process, reducing the risk of errors and inconsistencies.

For many businesses, tax-related work is like a river. Not only does it seem like a never-ending stream, it tends to flow toward the lowest point, following the path of least resistance. That means a lot of this work happens outside of the “system of record” — the ERP — and ends up in disconnected tools such as emails and spreadsheets.

It might be as simple as an invoice that lands in Outlook, waiting to be entered into the ERP. A list of transactions that require special review, catalogued in a spreadsheet. Or approvals and clarifications that live in inboxes, each day getting buried deeper in a flood of messages.

Any large organization is going to have processes that are disjointed in spots; it’s inevitable in an environment where needs, capabilities, and technology all evolve quickly. But for tax compliance, those disconnects create real challenges — and real risks.