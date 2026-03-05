The most effective tax compliance processes rely on alignment, but a lot of tax-related work today is done outside of the “system of record” — meaning it’s in emails, spreadsheets, and other disconnected tools. Embedding workflows with agentic AI helps organizations bring it all together; for instance, an AI agent can evaluate and validate an invoice that arrives via Outlook, standardizing the process so when it’s approved by a human, it automatically moves on to the next step.
On a basic level, embedding AI into Outlook can remove the need to transfer data manually between programs or platforms. Beyond that, capabilities include tasks like automatically evaluating documents to ensure they comply with e-invoicing or other requirements — which can reduce audit risk. In general, inserting AI-powered automation earlier in the process can help catch small issues before they turn into big problems.
Not at all. Agentic AI is designed to do complex or time-consuming tasks automatically, but organizations can always require human approval. For instance, an AI “agent” might review and validate an incoming invoice, but wait to submit the invoice for payment until a human approves that step.