Behind the logistics pause lies a fundamental shift in how Australia sells to the U.S. Every parcel (no matter how small) now needs:

Accurate HS code classification

Prepaid duties and taxes

Complete customs documentation before it even leaves Australia

This isn’t just extra red tape. It’s a re-wiring of ecommerce economics. Compliance has moved from a sleepy back-office function to critical infrastructure that shapes pricing, margins, and customer trust.

The message is clear: if you don’t price transparency into the checkout, the market will take it from your margins later.