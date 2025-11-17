An HS (Harmonized System) code classifies your product for customs purposes. Accurate codes ensure proper duty calculations, now mandatory for all U.S.-bound parcels.
Landed cost is calculated by adding your product price, shipping fees, import duties, taxes, and any additional handling charges. Avalara AvaTax Cross-Border can automatically calculate this for you at checkout.
If duties and taxes aren’t prepaid, your customers face unexpected charges upon delivery. This can lead to negative reviews, returns, and decreased customer loyalty.
Nexus is the threshold at which you’re required to collect state taxes in the U.S. It is usually defined by sales volume or transaction counts. Avalara solutions can automatically track your sales against these thresholds.
The $800 de minimis threshold was a rule allowing parcels valued under $800 to enter the U.S. duty free and with minimal customs paperwork. Its removal means all shipments, regardless of value, must now include full customs documentation and prepaid duties.