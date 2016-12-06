Everything you need to know about California resale certificates

In addition to having all of the required information on the resale certificate, the California BOE asks that you only use the certificate when you’re sure you will resell the item. If you’re not certain, you should pay the sales or use tax, and then take a tax deduction on your tax return if you do sell it. If you are buying multiple items and not all of them are for resale, be sure to specify the resale items to the seller.
If you’re accepting a resale certificate from a buyer, it’s your responsibility to note the general character of the business and make sure the purchase makes sense. For example, if the resale certificate shows that a buyer runs a surf shop and the purchaser is buying a television, you should either insist that the resale certificate states plainly that the television is for resale, collect sales tax, or refuse the sale.
California has multiple penalties for the illegal use of a resale certificate ranging from repayment of the tax to imprisonment, so be sure you use it wisely.
Finally, if you want to verify a seller’s permit number, you can call 888-225-5263, or use the online Seller’s Permit Verification site.