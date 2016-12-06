Everything you need to know about California resale certificates

The California Board of Equalization (BOE) requires sales tax be collected on nearly every tangible personal property item sold, but the tax isn’t always collected on every sale. Notably, if you purchase goods for resale, it’s unnecessary to pay sales tax because you will collect the tax when you resell the item to an end user.

To avoid paying sales tax in such instances, a valid resale certificate is required that allows products to be purchase without sales tax being collected (provided certain guidelines are followed).