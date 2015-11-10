What is free or freight on board (FOB) shipping?

If you have nexus in a state that charges sales tax on shipping, FOB may become your friend. For packages that are FOB origin, the buyer will often contract with the shipper and pay the freight costs directly, not arranging it through you, the seller. In that case, the buyer generally will not have to pay sales taxes on the shipping costs, since most states exempt freight charges paid directly to carriers from sales tax.
Even if you deliver goods to your customers in your own vehicle, FOB could save the buyer from paying sales taxes on your delivery charge. For example, if a customer pays you for a floor lamp from your lighting store and takes ownership of that lamp at the store (FOB origin) and asks you to deliver the lamp in your truck, your delivery charge will be nontaxable in most states. If the customer pays you for the lamp on delivery (FOB destination), some states will add sales tax to your delivery charge. In either case, make sure you document where the transfer of ownership takes place so you have backup in case of an audit.
FOB is just one of the many complexities of dealing with varying sales tax rules across multiple states. Don’t let it sink your ship! Avalara can help you navigate sales tax compliance with ease.
Have further questions about sales tax on shipping and handling? Our State Sales Tax Guides can help!