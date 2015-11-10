What is free or freight on board (FOB) shipping?

When an order is "FOB origin," it means the transfer of ownership happens when it leaves the seller’s hands. If any shipping is required to get the goods to the buyer, the buyer will contract for that shipping and pay for it. This can also be referred to with the name of the city, such as FOB Boston, FOB Honolulu, or FOB San Francisco.

"FOB destination" means the buyer takes ownership when the goods are delivered to the buyer’s doorstep. The seller is responsible for arranging and paying for transportation to the buyer (though the seller may charge the buyer for those transportation costs) and is also liable for any damage while the goods are en route to the buyer.

The term FOB is more likely to come into play on shipments of large goods (office furniture, tubas, lawnmowers) and business-to-business or wholesale shipments. Not many Etsy sellers will tell you they are shipping your dreamcatcher earrings "FOB Dallas."