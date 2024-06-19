Exemptions don’t need to complicate hotel tax compliance

While managing exemptions can be a significant challenge, it doesn’t have to be a deal-breaker with the right solutions in place. Utilizing software and automation can equip staff and property managers and all whose roles involve the exemption management process, by decreasing the risk of errors, and ultimately protecting your business while improving the guest experience.
By adopting technology solutions like Avalara for Hospitality, hotels can automate the capture and documentation of exemption certificates and tax return filing, which streamlines their overall tax compliance processes, freeing up hospitality businesses to devote more time to enhancing guest experiences and less time entangled in administrative tasks.
Ready to simplify your tax compliance? Check out our 5-step guide to managing sales tax compliance for hospitality businesses, complete with a practical checklist to streamline every step of the process. As the hospitality industry evolves, leveraging these technologies will be crucial for hotels aiming to maintain a competitive edge and operational resilience amid ongoing lodging tax changes and challenges.
With these tools and strategies, hotels can transcend typical compliance headaches, feeling rest assured that their hotel operations are both effective and compliant.