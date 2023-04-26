The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) banned the sale and distribution of Juul Labs Inc. vaping products on June 23, 2022, and further ordered the removal of Juul products already in stores.

Juul immediately went to court and received a temporary stay on the ban from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. However, the court was clear that the stay was made only to give judges time to consider Juul’s motion to overturn the ban, and the delay “should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits of that motion.”

The judges initially gave Juul until June 27 to file a full motion with the court and gave the FDA until July 7 to respond to that. The court said it would respond to Juul’s request to have the ban overturned by July 12.

However, on July 5, 2022, the FDA opted to administratively stay the marketing denial order because there are “scientific issues unique to the Juul application that warrant additional review.” The administrative stay temporarily suspends the marketing denial order but neither rescinds it nor authorizes the marketing, selling, or shipping of Juul products.

The uncertainty surrounding the Juul ban also leaves vape retailers in an awkward position of not knowing if, or for how long, they’ll be able to sell one of their most-popular brands. To help you understand the situation, this post will cover the following: