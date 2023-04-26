If you haven’t been following the Food and Drug Administration’s attempts to regulate the vaping industry, here’s the backstory:
In 2009, Congress approved the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act, which gave the FDA, for the first time, authority to regulate tobacco products for public health. In 2016, the FDA approved a rule to regulate all tobacco products, including vape products with nicotine derived from tobacco.
As part of the regulatory process, vape product manufacturers were required by September 2020 to submit applications with clinical trial data about the health effects of their products, showing that they met regulatory standards. More than 6 million different vaping products were allowed to stay on the market while they were under FDA review.
So far, the FDA has approved applications for 23 electronic nicotine delivery systems (or “ENDS”), but it has rejected about a million other applications. Many of the rejected applications were for flavored vape products, which researchers claim are leading to a rise in teen vaping. Public health agencies have been concerned about flavored tobacco products for years, especially sweet-flavored tobacco products that appeal to children.
The U.S. Surgeon General has determined e-cigarette use poses significant health risks to young people. Relevant health risks include nicotine addiction, mood disorders, and permanent lowering of impulse control. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that young people who use e-cigarette products may be more likely to smoke cigarettes in the future.
All Juul e-cigarettes have a high level of nicotine, according to the CDC. In fact, Juul is one of few e-cigarettes that use nicotine salts, which allow particularly high levels of nicotine to be inhaled more easily and with less irritation. Nevertheless, roughly two-thirds of Juul users aged 15 to 24 are unaware that Juul products always contain nicotine.
Yet vape industry advocates point out that some adults successfully use vaping products to wean themselves away from cigarettes as part of efforts to quit smoking. The mission of Juul Labs is, in part, “to transition the world’s billion adult smokers away from combustible cigarettes.”