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15 May 2026

Fix US sales tax exposure for UK businesses already selling in the US

Ben Robinson

For UK businesses already trading in the US, sales tax exposure is rarely identified early. It usually appears after revenue has scaled across multiple states. At that point, registration is no longer a planning exercise. It becomes a remediation problem.

 

US sales tax is not a single system. It’s a network of state-level obligations, each with its own thresholds, rules, and enforcement approach. Understanding US sales tax means understanding that exposure builds state by state, often without clear visibility.

 

Finance teams must determine where nexus has been triggered, quantify historical liability, and decide how to fix it — without disrupting ongoing operations.

 

Let’s look into why exposure appears after expansion has already started, how to triage risk quickly, how to quantify liability using defensible assumptions, and how to choose the right remediation path by state.

 

Key takeaways

  • Exposure builds before you notice it. Most UK businesses trigger nexus and create tax exposure before tracking state-level thresholds properly.
  • Fixing exposure requires structure. You need to quantify liability, choose the right remediation path by state, and implement controls to stop the problem growing.
  • Exemptions and documentation change the numbers. Missing certificates and poor records often inflate exposure unnecessarily and can be corrected.
  • Manual processes don’t scale. As US sales expand across states and channels, a structured sales tax management approach is required to maintain control and reduce risk.

 

Why US sales tax exposure shows up after expansion has already started

For most U.K. businesses, U.S. sales tax exposure does not appear at launch. It appears months later, once sales have scaled across multiple states.

 

It’s a structural issue. US tax compliance operates differently from value added tax (VAT). Instead of a single authority, businesses must manage obligations across multiple jurisdictions, each with its own thresholds and rules. As activity grows, exposure builds without a single clear trigger point.

 

This is why selling into the US creates tax exposure risk that is often only identified after expansion has already begun.

 

What is tax exposure?

 

Sales tax exposure is the potential liability a business has for unpaid or underpaid sales tax, including amounts it failed to collect, report, or remit.

 

Once nexus is triggered in a state, the business becomes responsible for that tax. If it was not charged to customers, it becomes a direct cost, along with potential interest and penalties.

 

Exposure often consists of “unknown unknowns” — transactions that were processed without recognising that tax should have been applied. These accumulate over time and across states.

 

The Wayfair shift U.K. teams need to internalise

 

The key change came from the South Dakota v. Wayfair decision. This U.S. Supreme Court ruling confirmed that states can require businesses to collect sales tax based on economic activity alone.

 

In practical terms:

 

  • A business can trigger obligations with around $100,000 in sales
  • Or with a defined number of transactions
  • Without any physical presence

 

This removed the assumption that no US presence means no obligation. This is the most important shift for UK businesses to understand.

 

U.K. VAT vs U.S. sales tax: The mindset gap

 

U.K. VAT is managed through a central system with consistent rules. Compliance is largely a reporting exercise.

 

US sales tax is state-driven. Compliance depends on tracking activity, applying the correct tax treatment by jurisdiction, and managing filings across multiple authorities.

 

This creates a gap. Finance teams may assume that tax compliance is handled once systems are configured. In reality, US tax compliance requires ongoing monitoring and adjustment.

 

Why it matters for growing businesses

 

US expansion is common. But as revenue grows, so does exposure. The impact can look like:

 

  • Cash being affected when tax must be paid out of margin
  • Leadership time is spent resolving issues
  • Growth slowing while compliance gaps are addressed

 

The objective is not to avoid expansion, but to manage tax exposure risk as part of it.

 

Quick triage steps to limit tax exposure right now

Once exposure is identified, the priority is to stabilise the situation before it grows further. Not everything has to be solved immediately. But risk should be limited while building a structured response.

 

Immediate “stop the bleed” actions

 

The first step is to stop exposure from increasing. Where nexus is clearly triggered, businesses should begin collecting tax as soon as possible. This reduces the volume of uncollected transactions.

 

At the same time, expansion into new states or fulfilment locations should be paused if tax implications are not understood. New channels, marketplaces, or warehouse locations can create additional exposure quickly.

 

Ownership must also be clear. US sales tax cannot sit across multiple teams without coordination. Finance teams need a defined escalation path and a single point of accountability for tax decisions.

 

Data you need before choosing a remediation path

 

Before deciding how to fix exposure, you need a clear dataset. This includes:

 

  • Transaction-level data by ship-to state
  • Product or SKU-level detail
  • Customer classification (B2B vs. B2C)
  • Sales channel (direct vs. marketplace)

 

It also includes operational data. Inventory location history, including third-party logistics (3PL) providers and marketplace fulfilment, is critical for identifying physical presence nexus.

 

Exemption status must also be reviewed. Where exemption certificates are missing or incomplete, transactions may be treated as taxable, increasing exposure unnecessarily.

 

Decision output of triage

 

Triage should produce a clear, prioritised view. Finance teams should be able to group states into:

 

  • Immediate action required
  • Further investigation needed
  • Monitoring only

 

Exposure should be estimated in ranges, not precise figures. This allows leadership to understand the scale of the issue without delaying decisions.

 

A practical starting point for building this view is understanding economic nexus thresholds by state, which helps identify where obligations are most likely to exist.

 

The output should be simple and defensible. A list of states, an estimate of exposure, and a documented set of assumptions that leadership can review and approve.

 

Nexus explained for UK businesses: Economic nexus, physical presence, marketplace facilitators

Nexus is the trigger for US sales tax obligations. It defines when a business must register for, collect, and remit tax in a state.

 

The challenge for UK businesses is applying the concept consistently across states, channels, and operational activity.

 

Economic nexus explained for practical use

 

Economic nexus is based on sales activity within a state. Most states apply thresholds such as:

 

  • A revenue threshold (commonly $100,000)
  • A transaction threshold (commonly 200 transactions)

 

Some states use revenue only. Others apply both. The key point is that thresholds vary.

 

A business may trigger nexus in one state but not in another, even with similar sales levels. This is why tracking must be done at state level. Even businesses that sell exclusively online must monitor thresholds. There is no requirement for physical presence.

 

Thresholds and triggers differ significantly across jurisdictions. A common mistake is tracking only revenue. Transaction thresholds can trigger nexus even when revenue appears low. Both metrics must be monitored.

 

Physical presence triggers that surprise U.K. operators

 

Physical presence creates immediate nexus. This includes:

 

  • Inventory stored in the U.S.
  • Use of 3PL or fulfilment services
  • Employees or contractors operating in a state
  • Temporary activity such as installations or training

 

Inventory is the most common trigger. Fulfilment by Amazon (FBA) and similar models distribute stock across multiple states automatically. This can create nexus in several locations without direct control.

 

Operational data becomes critical. Finance teams need to know where inventory is held, when it moved, and how it is linked to sales activity.

 

Marketplace facilitator rules

 

Marketplace platforms often collect and remit tax on behalf of sellers. However, this does not remove all obligations. Businesses must still:

 

  • Monitor thresholds
  • Assess registration requirements
  • Maintain records
  • Manage exemptions

 

The complexity increases in mixed-channel models. A business selling through both marketplaces and direct channels must separate these activities when assessing nexus.

 

Marketplace sales may count towards thresholds, even if the marketplace collects tax.

 

Why manual sales tax management breaks

 

Nexus is not static. It changes as sales grow, channels expand, and operations evolve. Manual tracking introduces risk, such as:

 

  • Incorrect thresholds
  • Missed lookback periods
  • Lack of alerts
  • Unclear ownership

 

As complexity increases, manual US sales tax management becomes unreliable. The result is delayed registration, increased tax exposure, and more complex remediation later.

How to quantify backdated US sales tax exposure without guesswork

Once nexus has been triggered, the next step is to quantify exposure.

 

This is where most U.K. businesses struggle. The goal is not to calculate a perfect number, but to build a defensible estimate that leadership can use to make decisions.

 

Build a defensible exposure model

 

Start with a structured approach.

 

Define a lookback period for each state. This depends on how long nexus may have existed and the remediation path being considered.

 

Apply realistic assumptions.

 

Sales tax rates vary by state and local jurisdiction. In some cases, multiple layers apply. The model should reflect this without becoming overly complex.

 

Use scenarios.

 

Build low, expected, and high exposure ranges. This allows finance teams to understand potential outcomes without relying on a single estimate.

 

A defensible model is more valuable than a precise but unsupported number.

 

Segment sales the way states and auditors do

 

Exposure depends on how transactions are classified. Segment data by:

 

  • Product or service type
  • Customer type (B2B vs B2C)
  • Destination location

 

Taxability varies. Some products are taxable in one state but not another. Digital services, shipping, and bundled offerings are common areas of variation.

 

Customer type also matters. B2B transactions may be exempt, but only if valid exemption certificates are in place. Without documentation, these transactions are treated as taxable.

 

Destination sourcing is critical. Tax is based on where the product is delivered, not where the business is located.

 

Practical outcomes leaders need

 

At the end of the process, finance teams should have:

 

  • An estimated exposure by state
  • A clear level of confidence in the data
  • Identification of areas where exposure can be reduced

 

One of the biggest opportunities is exemption clean-up. Where certificates are missing, collecting them can significantly reduce liability.

 

Another decision is commercial. In some cases, businesses may attempt to recover tax from customers. In others, the cost is absorbed.

 

The key is documentation. Every assumption, method, and decision should be recorded. This creates a clear audit trail and supports discussions with advisers or authorities.

 

Using exemptions and export rules to reduce US sales tax exposure

Exemptions and export treatment can materially reduce exposure, but only when they are applied correctly and supported by documentation.

 

For most UK businesses, this is where the largest adjustment to the exposure model happens.

 

U.S. sales tax exemptions are documentation-first

 

In the U.S., exemptions are not assumed. A transaction may qualify as exempt, but without the correct documentation it’s treated as taxable. This is a key difference from VAT.

 

Resale and wholesale transactions are the most common examples. Customers buying for resale can provide exemption certificates. Without them, the seller is expected to collect tax.

 

This creates a process requirement. Certificates must be collected, validated, and stored as part of the transaction workflow. Treating this as an afterthought increases exposure.

 

Documentation drives the outcome as to how US sales tax exemptions work.

 

Exemptions that change the liability story

 

Not all exemptions are the same. There’s a difference between an exempt customer and an exempt transaction.

 

A customer may be exempt in some cases but not others. This means:

 

  • The correct certificate must be in place
  • The exemption must match the transaction type
  • The timing of the certificate matters

 

Collecting certificates after the fact is possible, but it’s harder to defend. Proactive collection is more reliable.

 

Certificate workflows that stand up to audits

 

Effective certificate management requires a defined workflow. At a minimum:

 

  • Capture certificates during onboarding
  • Validate them before accepting exemption
  • Store them centrally
  • Track expiry and renewal

 

Exception handling is important. Teams need to decide whether to block transactions when certificates are missing or allow them and resolve later. Inconsistent handling creates gaps.

 

Export-related considerations

 

Exports can change the tax position. In some cases, transactions may fall outside the scope of US sales tax if goods are delivered outside the US. However, this depends on the structure of the transaction.

 

Evidence is required. This includes shipping documentation, proof of delivery, and confirmation of destination.

 

Delivery terms matter. Incoterms and contractual terms can affect who is responsible for tax and where it applies.

 

Exemptions and export treatment do not automatically reduce exposure. They reduce exposure when they are applied correctly and supported by evidence.

Remediation options to fix exposure after expansion has already started

Once exposure has been identified and quantified, the next step is choosing how to fix it.

 

There’s no single approach. The right option depends on the number of states involved, the size of the exposure, and whether tax authorities have already made contact.

 

When a voluntary disclosure agreement makes sense

 

A voluntary disclosure agreement (VDA) is often used when exposure spans multiple states and the potential liability is material.

 

It allows a business to come forward before being contacted by a state and agree a defined lookback period and reduced penalties.

 

For UK businesses, this can bring structure to what would otherwise be an open-ended risk. The process is often coordinated through the Multistate Tax Commission Voluntary Disclosure Program, which provides a standardised approach across participating states.

 

The key decision factors are:

 

  • Number of states involved
  • Estimated exposure
  • Likelihood of state contact

 

Timing matters. Once a state initiates contact, VDA options may no longer be available.

 

When registering and backfiling is the better route

 

In some cases, a VDA does not improve the outcome. This may be because:

 

  • Exposure is limited to a small number of states
  • The lookback period would be similar under either approach
  • Administrative simplicity is preferred

 

In these situations, businesses may choose to register and backfile. This typically involves:

 

  • Registering in the relevant state
  • Starting to collect tax immediately
  • Filing historical returns for prior periods

 

The key is sequencing. Go-forward compliance should be stabilised while historical periods are addressed.

 

Settlement and amnesty programmes

 

Some states offer settlement or amnesty programmes. These are time-limited and state-specific. When available, they can reduce penalties or interest. However, they require preparation. Businesses need:

 

  • Clear exposure estimates
  • Supporting documentation
  • Internal approval for participation

 

Because these programmes are not always available, they should be treated as an opportunity rather than a core strategy.

 

How to avoid making things worse during remediation

 

Remediation introduces risk if it is not controlled. Common mistakes include:

 

  • Switching tax collection on and off repeatedly
  • Applying inconsistent rules across states
  • Failing to document decisions

 

A controlled approach is required. This includes:

 

  • Defining a clear cut-over date for collecting tax
  • Aligning messaging across finance, sales, and customer support
  • Maintaining a documentation file covering assumptions, methods, and approvals

 

Fixing exposure is not just about correcting the past but establishing a process that will hold up going forward.

 

Recovery and refunds

Recovery depends on whether tax was overpaid or undercollected. These are separate situations and require different approaches.

 

Business recovery paths when tax was overpaid

 

Overpaid tax can sometimes be recovered. If tax was paid to a state in error, a refund claim may be possible. If the error originated with a supplier, the recovery may need to come from the vendor instead. The route depends on:

 

  • Where the tax was paid
  • Who collected it
  • Whether the transaction was treated correctly

 

This is why documentation matters. Finance teams need to show how the error occurred and why the refund is valid. Without this, claims are harder to support.

 

Can UK customers claim back US sales tax?

 

In most cases, no. The U.S. does not operate a VAT-style refund system for consumers. There is no general mechanism for UK individuals to reclaim sales tax on purchases made in the US.

 

Where errors occur, the practical route is through the seller. Businesses may issue refunds if tax was charged incorrectly, but this depends on internal policy and the ability to correct the transaction. This creates a customer experience issue.

 

Clear policies and consistent messaging are required to manage expectations.

 

Preventing errors going forward

 

The most effective recovery strategy is prevention. Common sources of error include:

 

  • Incorrect treatment of shipping and handling
  • Misclassification of digital goods or services
  • Inconsistent application of tax rules across states

 

These issues can be reduced through better controls. This includes:

 

  • Accurate product taxability mapping
  • Consistent use of destination-based rules
  • Clear documentation retention

 

If errors do occur, having complete records makes correction faster and more defensible.

 

Recovery is possible in some cases, but it is limited. Preventing errors is more effective than correcting them later.

Best practices to prevent repeat US sales tax exposure as you scale

Once exposure has been addressed, the focus shifts to prevention.

 

The risk does not disappear after remediation. It returns if the same conditions exist. Preventing repeat exposure requires ongoing monitoring, defined processes, and visibility at state level.

 

Monitoring cadence businesses need

 

Sales tax obligations change as the business grows. Monthly nexus checks should become standard. These should review:

 

  • Revenue by state
  • Transaction counts where relevant
  • New states entered through sales or fulfilment

 

Certain events should trigger immediate review:

 

  • New 3PL or warehouse location
  • Expansion into new sales channels
  • Launch of new product lines

 

Without this cadence, thresholds are crossed without being identified.

 

Process controls that reduce audit risk

 

Consistent processes reduce variability. Key areas include:

 

Product taxability mapping Each SKU or service should have a defined tax treatment by state.
Changes should be reviewed and approved.

 

Exemption certificate management Certificates should be collected, validated, and tracked.
Missing documentation should be visible and resolved.

 

Reconciliation routines Tax collected, tax reported, and tax remitted should be aligned regularly.
Differences should be investigated promptly.

 

These controls reduce the risk of repeated errors and improve audit readiness.

 

KPIs to make risk visible

 

Risk needs to be measurable. Finance teams should track:

 

  • Exposure trends by state and channel
  • Percentage of transactions supported by valid exemption certificates
  • Filing timeliness and error rates

 

These indicators highlight where processes are breaking. Without measurement, issues remain hidden until they become material.

 

The objective is control. Sales tax compliance should move from reactive correction to a structured, monitored process that supports growth without increasing risk.

 

How Avalara supports US sales tax compliance for UK businesses

Manual processes are a primary driver of tax exposure. They rely on spreadsheets, disconnected systems, and inconsistent rules. As transaction volume and jurisdictional complexity grow, these approaches become difficult to scale and maintain.

 

Avalara replaces this with a centralised, AI-enabled system designed to support consistent, audit-ready compliance.

 

Multijurisdiction calculation complexity

 

Sales tax calculation in the U.S. requires applying the correct rates and rules across state and local jurisdictions based on transaction details.

 

Avalara delivers real-time tax determination using regularly updated tax content and precise location data. AI-powered classification and continuously updated rules help improve accuracy and consistency at scale.

 

This helps reduce undercollection and overcollection while supporting consistent tax treatment across channels.

 

Certificate management and audit readiness

 

Exemption certificates are a common source of audit risk when managed manually.

 

Avalara provides a structured workflow to collect, validate, and store certificates. AI-powered validation helps identify missing or incorrect data earlier in the process, reducing reliance on manual review.

 

Teams gain visibility into gaps and can address issues before they impact reporting or audits.

 

Filing and reconciliation at scale

 

As businesses expand, filing requirements increase across jurisdictions.

 

Avalara standardises return preparation and submission, helping reduce missed deadlines and inconsistent reporting. The platform also supports reconciliation by aligning:

 

  • Tax calculated at the transaction level
  • Tax reported in returns
  • Tax remitted to jurisdictions

 

AI-supported validation and workflow automation help reduce manual effort and improve audit readiness at scale.

 

Implementation approach

 

Successful implementation depends on data readiness. Finance teams should prioritise:

 

  • Accurate ship-to addresses
  • Defined product taxability
  • Clear customer exemption status

 

Avalara integrates with ERP, e-commerce, and billing systems to apply this data consistently across workflows.

 

A phased approach is recommended. Stabilise go-forward compliance first, then address historical exposure. This helps reduce risk while maintaining business continuity.

 

The outcome is practical and measurable. Finance teams move from manual tracking to a controlled, AI-enabled system of record that supports growth across jurisdictions while helping reduce compliance risk and operational effort.

 

Speak with Avalara to see how a centralised, AI-enabled approach can support your business as it grows.

 

FAQ

Start by identifying where nexus has already been triggered, then begin collecting tax in those states to stop exposure increasing. From there, build a structured plan to quantify liability, choose a remediation path, and implement controls to prevent repeat issues.

No. The U.S. does not offer a VAT-style refund system for consumers. If tax is charged incorrectly, the only practical route is to request a refund from the seller.

Phantom exposure refers to tax liability that exists even though it was never collected from customers. This typically happens when nexus was triggered but tax was not applied, leaving the business to fund the liability from its own margin.

The main risk is inconsistency. Manual processes lead to missed thresholds, incorrect tax treatment, and reconciliation gaps, all of which increase exposure as the business scales across states.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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