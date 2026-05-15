Manual processes are a primary driver of tax exposure. They rely on spreadsheets, disconnected systems, and inconsistent rules. As transaction volume and jurisdictional complexity grow, these approaches become difficult to scale and maintain.
Avalara replaces this with a centralised, AI-enabled system designed to support consistent, audit-ready compliance.
Multijurisdiction calculation complexity
Sales tax calculation in the U.S. requires applying the correct rates and rules across state and local jurisdictions based on transaction details.
Avalara delivers real-time tax determination using regularly updated tax content and precise location data. AI-powered classification and continuously updated rules help improve accuracy and consistency at scale.
This helps reduce undercollection and overcollection while supporting consistent tax treatment across channels.
Certificate management and audit readiness
Exemption certificates are a common source of audit risk when managed manually.
Avalara provides a structured workflow to collect, validate, and store certificates. AI-powered validation helps identify missing or incorrect data earlier in the process, reducing reliance on manual review.
Teams gain visibility into gaps and can address issues before they impact reporting or audits.
Filing and reconciliation at scale
As businesses expand, filing requirements increase across jurisdictions.
Avalara standardises return preparation and submission, helping reduce missed deadlines and inconsistent reporting. The platform also supports reconciliation by aligning:
- Tax calculated at the transaction level
- Tax reported in returns
- Tax remitted to jurisdictions
AI-supported validation and workflow automation help reduce manual effort and improve audit readiness at scale.
Implementation approach
Successful implementation depends on data readiness. Finance teams should prioritise:
- Accurate ship-to addresses
- Defined product taxability
- Clear customer exemption status
Avalara integrates with ERP, ecommerce, and billing systems to apply this data consistently across workflows.
A phased approach is recommended. Stabilise go-forward compliance first, then address historical exposure. This helps reduce risk while maintaining business continuity.
The outcome is practical and measurable. Finance teams move from manual tracking to a controlled, AI-enabled system of record that supports growth across jurisdictions while helping reduce compliance risk and operational effort.
Speak with Avalara to see how a centralised, AI-enabled approach can support your business as it grows.