For most U.K. businesses, U.S. sales tax exposure does not appear at launch. It appears months later, once sales have scaled across multiple states.

It’s a structural issue. U.S. tax compliance operates differently from value added tax (VAT). Instead of a single authority, businesses must manage obligations across multiple jurisdictions, each with its own thresholds and rules. As activity grows, exposure builds without a single clear trigger point.

This is why selling into the U.S. creates tax exposure risk that is often only identified after expansion has already begun.

What is tax exposure?

Sales tax exposure is the potential liability a business has for unpaid or underpaid sales tax, including amounts it failed to collect, report, or remit.

Once nexus is triggered in a state, the business becomes responsible for that tax. If it was not charged to customers, it becomes a direct cost, along with potential interest and penalties.

Exposure often consists of “unknown unknowns” — transactions that were processed without recognising that tax should have been applied. These accumulate over time and across states.

The Wayfair shift U.K. teams need to internalise

The key change came from the South Dakota v. Wayfair decision. This U.S. Supreme Court ruling confirmed that states can require businesses to collect sales tax based on economic activity alone.

In practical terms:

A business can trigger obligations with around $100,000 in sales

Or with a defined number of transactions

Without any physical presence

This removed the assumption that no U.S. presence means no obligation. This is the most important shift for U.K. businesses to understand.

U.K. VAT vs U.S. sales tax: The mindset gap

U.K. VAT is managed through a central system with consistent rules. Compliance is largely a reporting exercise.

U.S. sales tax is state-driven. Compliance depends on tracking activity, applying the correct tax treatment by jurisdiction, and managing filings across multiple authorities.

This creates a gap. Finance teams may assume that tax compliance is handled once systems are configured. In reality, U.S. tax compliance requires ongoing monitoring and adjustment.

Why it matters for growing businesses

U.S. expansion is common. But as revenue grows, so does exposure. The impact can look like:

Cash being affected when tax must be paid out of margin

Leadership time is spent resolving issues

Growth slowing while compliance gaps are addressed

The objective is not to avoid expansion, but to manage tax exposure risk as part of it.