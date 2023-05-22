Florida sales tax exemptions and sales tax holidays for 2023

In addition to the above exemptions, which are all permanent, HB 7063 establishes numerous temporary sales tax exemptions in the form of sales tax holidays. These are sometimes known as tax-free weekends, though all the new sales tax holidays in Florida will last longer than a weekend.
Buckle up, businesses. If the bill does become law, several of the following Florida sales tax holidays will start quite soon — one is scheduled to start May 27, another May 29. If you hold a Florida sales tax permit and sell any of the affected items to Florida consumers, you’ll need to ensure you’re set up to not charge sales tax on qualifying transactions.
The recently enacted Florida sales tax holidays are:
- Two Florida disaster-preparedness supplies sales tax holidays for a variety of products that can help Floridians (humans as well as their pets) weather floods, hurricanes, and other natural disasters. Various price restrictions apply.
- May 27–June 9, 2023; and
- August 26–September 8, 2023
- Florida Freedom Summer sales tax holiday for admissions to a host of different events as well as a sales tax exemption for assorted camping supplies, fishing supplies, general outdoor supplies, toys, and more. Various price restrictions apply.
- Two Florida back-to-school sales tax holidays for clothing, learning aids, personal computers, and school supplies. Various price restrictions apply.
- July 24–August 6, 2023, and
- January 1–14, 2024
- Florida tool time sales tax holiday for a variety of tools and related products. Various price restrictions apply.
- Florida Energy Star appliance sales tax holiday for qualifying Energy Star appliances. Various price restrictions apply.
- July 1, 2023–June 30, 2024
- Florida sales tax exemption for gas ranges and cooktops for, well, gas ranges and cooktops for internal residential use. No price restrictions.
- July 1, 2023–June 30, 2024
Hundreds if not thousands of products will be exempt from sales tax during the above tax-free periods. Price caps apply to most of them. For example:
During the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday, the sales and use tax exemption applies to reusable ice packs priced $20 or less, portable generators priced $3,000 or less, and bags of dry dog or cat food weighing no more than 50 pounds with a sales price of $100 or less.
During the Florida tool time sales tax holiday, the sales and use tax exemption applies to shovels priced $50 or less, hard hats priced $100 or less, and work gloves priced $25 or less.
There are many, many other price caps, so it doesn’t take much imagination to understand why sales tax holidays are a hassle for retailers.
The sales tax holidays listed above would be in addition to the Florida sales tax holidays that were already in the hopper for 2023. Read our 2023 sales tax holidays post for more details about the other sales tax holidays taking place this year.