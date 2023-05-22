Florida sales tax exemptions and sales tax holidays for 2023

Some of the proposed new sales tax exemptions created by HB 7063 will primarily benefit consumers; others provide tax relief to businesses. All will require affected businesses to adapt in one way or another.

Caregivers in Florida will appreciate the new Florida sales tax exemptions for the following baby and toddler products:

Baby bouncer seats, exercisers, jumpers, and swings

Baby cribs, playpens, and play yards

Baby monitors

Baby safety gates

Baby strollers

Baby and toddler apparel, clothing, and shoes primarily intended for and marketed for children age 5 or younger (clothing size 5T and smaller; shoes size 13T and smaller)

Baby wipes

Bicycle child carrier seats and trailers designed for carrying young children, including any adaptors and accessories for these seats and trailers

Breast pumps, bottle sterilizers, baby bottles and nipples, pacifiers, and teething rings

Changing pads and tables

Child safety cabinet latches, locks, and electrical socket covers

Diapers (for children), including disposable diapers, reusable diapers, and reusable diaper inserts

Diapers and incontinence products for humans, including incontinence liners, pads, and undergarments (no age constraint)

All Floridians could benefit from the new Florida sales tax exemptions for the following firearm safety devices:

Firearm cable locks or firearm trigger locks designed to prevent a firearm from being operated without first deactivating the device and designed to be unlocked only by means of a key, a combination, or similar means

Firearm cases, lockboxes, safes, or other devices designed to be used to store a firearm and unlocked only by means of a key, a combination, or similar means

Everyone in Florida could also benefit from the new Florida sales tax exemption for the following oral hygiene products: