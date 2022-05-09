Florida’s current tax-free weeks, weekends, and holidays

Like last year, Florida is providing a temporary exemption for a variety of items that encourage outdoor activity and amusement. And like last year, the exemption often applies to a portion of a sales price only.
Retailers, hang on to your hats.
Boating and water activity supplies:
- The first $25 of the sales price: goggles; snorkels; swimming masks
- The first $35 of the sales price: inflatable chairs; pool floats; pool toys; recreational pool tubes
- The first $50 of the sales price: safety flares
- The first $75 of the sales price: coolers; life jackets; oars; paddles
- The first $150 of the sales price: inflatable recreational water tubes and floats capable of being towed; kneeboards; wakeboards; water skis
- The first $300 of the sales price: paddleboards; surfboards
- The first $500 of the sales price: canoes; kayaks
Camping supplies:
- The first $30 of the sales price: camping lanterns; flashlights
- The first $50 of the sales price: camping stoves; collapsible camping chairs; portable hammocks; sleeping bags
- The first $200 of the sales price: tents
Fishing supplies:
- The first $5 of the sales price if sold individually or the first $10 of the sales price if multiple items are sold together: bait; fishing tackle
- The first $30 of the sales price: tackle bags; tackle boxes
- The first $75 of the sales price if sold individually or the first $150 of the sales price if sold as a set: reels; rods
General outdoor supplies:
- The first $15 of the sales price: insect repellant; sunscreen
- The first $30 of the sales price: water bottles
- The first $50 of the sales price: Bicycle helmets (bicycle helmets marketed for use by youth are always exempt); hydration packs
- The first $100 of the sales price: sunglasses (prescription eyeglasses are always exempt).
- The first $200 of the sales price: binoculars
- The first $250 of the sales price: bicycles; outdoor gas or charcoal grills
Residential pool supplies
- The first $100 of the sales price: covers; filters; lights, nets; residential pool and spa replacement parts
- The first $150 of the sales price: residential pool and spa chemicals when purchased by an individual
Sports equipment:
Priced $40 or less: any item used in individual or team sports, not including clothing or footwear
This is the two-in-one holiday. Admissions to certain events and performances scheduled to be held July 1–December 31, 2022, are also exempt from Florida sales tax, as long as tickets are purchased July 1–7, 2022.
Admissions to museums and state parks as well as season tickets for ballets, plays, and musical performances are also exempt if purchased during the sales tax holiday.
See TIP #22A01-04 for more information.