Florida’s current tax-free weeks, weekends, and holidays

On May 6, 2022, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill establishing 10 — yes, 10 — sales tax holidays. (Well, really nine, but one of the tax-free periods is a two-in-one.) The first starts May 14, 2022.

There’s a lot to digest. Some of the sales holidays last less than a week, some a few months, some two years. Some exempt all qualifying products, some set price or age restrictions. For consumers, discovering the host of temporarily exempt transactions could be a romp. For retailers, it’s likely to be considerably less entertaining.

Here we go.