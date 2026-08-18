How manufacturers can prepare for France’s e-invoicing mandate: a practical guide

|
Level
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Readiness state
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Typical manufacturing signals
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Priority action
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1
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Unmapped
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Unknown invoice volumes, ERP owners, entities, or transaction types
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Build entity, system, and invoice-flow inventory
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2
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Documented
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Major flows mapped, but data gaps and manual work-arounds remain
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Profile data and classify exceptions
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3
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Designed
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Platform and integration architecture selected
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Finalise mappings, controls, and ownership
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4
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Tested
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Core scenarios pass; edge cases and plants still being remediated
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Expand testing and resolve rejection causes
|
5
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Operational
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Automated routing, exception queues, reconciliations, and audit evidence in place
|
Optimise performance and extend globally
Yes. Any manufacturer with a French subsidiary, production site, branch, or permanent establishment subject to French VAT is in scope — regardless of where the group is headquartered. A U.K., German, or U.S. manufacturer with a French legal entity faces the same obligations as a French-owned business. The assessment must happen at the legal entity level, not the group level.
The highest-risk flows are those that don't follow a standard order-to-shipment-to-invoice pattern. Progress and milestone billing, consignment inventory, evaluated receipt settlement, advance payments, tooling charges, and year-end reconciliation adjustments all create data and timing requirements that standard e-invoicing implementations don't account for. Each needs to be classified and mapped before any platform or ERP configuration begins.
Yes — and significantly. The mandate requires structured, machine-readable invoice data extracted from ERP systems in defined formats. If your ERP can't reliably produce complete, accurate invoice data — including SIREN and SIRET numbers, VAT codes, delivery references, and life cycle statuses — the platform integration will fail at validation. Data quality and ERP configuration are the critical path for most manufacturing implementations.