How manufacturers can prepare for France’s e-invoicing mandate: a practical guide

Scope and governance. Has every French legal entity been inventoried? Is transaction ownership assigned? Are accountable leaders identified — including plant and business unit representation, not just central finance and tax?

Process readiness. Are invoice flows documented end to end, including exceptions, approvals, and corrections? Do documented processes cover self-billing, deposits, consignment, and special billing models — or only standard AR flows?

Data readiness. Is master and transaction data complete, structured, and governed across all ERP instances? Are SIREN and SIRET numbers — the unique nine-digit business identifier and fourteen-digit establishment code assigned to every French business and its sites — accurate and consistent across systems?

Technology readiness. Can ERP systems extract the required invoice data in the required format? Is format transformation, API connectivity, routing, and monitoring designed? Are legacy EDI connections and customer portals included in the future-state design?

Platform readiness. Has an approved platform been selected? Is onboarding underway? Has the business registered routing information in the PPF directory and confirmed service levels against peak transaction volumes?

Operational readiness. Has end-to-end testing been completed with plant participation? Have users been trained? Are support processes, exception ownership, and cutover plans documented and tested?