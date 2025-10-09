Powered by Avalara + the Digital Business Networks Alliance (DBNAlliance)

Avalara now offers all U.S. customers free domestic electronic invoicing through our certified Digital Business Networks Alliance (DBNAlliance) Access Point — completely free of transaction costs*.

The DBNAlliance is a nonprofit network enabling structured, secure invoice exchange across platforms and e-invoice networks connecting companies using global standards like UBL 2.3 and AS4.

Through Avalara’s certified access point, any U.S. business with a supported ERP, such as Oracle, Workday, or SAP, can connect to a growing business-to-business (B2B) ecosystem — no proprietary formats, no portal fatigue, and no fees for U.S. domestic use.

While e-invoicing in the U.S. is not yet mandated, more than 80 countries — including much of Europe and Latin America — require structured e-invoicing for B2B or business-to-government (B2G) transactions. There is growing interest in the U.S. from federal and state agencies in standardization, interoperability, and tax compliance. By adopting e-invoicing now, U.S. businesses can gain immediate benefits in efficiency, cost savings, and audit readiness and prepare for potential future mandates.