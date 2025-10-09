The DBNAlliance is a certified network that enables secure, structured electronic invoice exchange. It connects businesses and government agencies across borders through standardized formats, such as those supported by the Peppol network outside the U.S.
The Avalara DBNAlliance Access Point is available for free to all Avalara customers. Eligible businesses must be transacting with companies inside the U.S. and must connect through the Avalara-certified DBNAlliance Access Point.
The offer supports the sending and receiving of e-invoices and electronic credit notes. Other document types are currently not included.
This free invoicing offer is limited to e-invoicing within the U.S. and cross-border e-invoices sent into the U.S. for U.S. legal entities.
Yes, your ERP connector and all U.S. domestic e-invoicing are free for Avalara customers using our DBNAlliance Access Point to send and receive B2B invoices within the U.S. However, implementation support and services are not included and must be paid for separately.
While Avalara ERP connectors and DBNAlliance e-invoicing functionality are free, companies requiring implementation services or enhanced support may require additional paid services from Avalara and/or one of our Certified Implementation Partners. Talk to your Avalara Sales Representative for more information.