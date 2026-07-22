What is a PDP France or plateforme agréée?

The term plateforme agréée (PA), meaning approved platform, is the current official designation for state-registered e-invoicing platforms — an evolution from the earlier term Plateforme de Dématérialisation Partenaire (PDP). These platforms are the backbone of the French e-invoicing ecosystem. They issue, receive, transmit, validate, and report invoice data on behalf of businesses. Every business operating under the mandate needs to work with one.

Platforms must be officially registered by the DGFiP before they can operate in this capacity. Always verify any provider you’re considering against the official DGFiP list of approved platforms.

What role does the PPF play?

The Portail Public de Facturation (PPF) is France’s government-operated public invoicing portal. It sits at the centre of the e-invoicing ecosystem, acting as a central directory of businesses and a data hub for the DGFiP. Businesses don’t send invoices to it directly — that’s handled by their chosen plateforme agréée. The PPF receives the data it needs from those approved platforms automatically, keeping the administration informed without adding steps to your day-to-day invoicing process.

The DGFiP has published a full explanation of how approved platforms and the PPF interact.

How invoices move between supplier, buyer, PA, and DGFiP

The flow works like this: a supplier creates an invoice, the data is converted into a structured format, an approved platform validates and transmits it, the buyer receives it through their own platform, and the required data flows automatically to the DGFiP. Internal systems then reconcile statuses and handle any exceptions.

Understanding this flow matters because it affects how you integrate, what data needs to be clean before go-live, and where failures are likely to occur.

How to choose an approved platform

Not all platforms are equal. When evaluating providers, work through these questions honestly. Is the platform officially listed by the DGFiP? Does it support both French e-invoicing and e-reporting requirements? Does it integrate with your current ERP, billing, procurement, AP/AR, and ecommerce systems? Does it support the required invoice formats, life cycle statuses, and error handling? And does it scale beyond France if you’re managing mandates in multiple countries?

Also look at implementation support, testing environments, API documentation, and service-level commitments. These determine how smooth your go-live actually is.

The DGFiP’s external specifications documentation may be helpful for assessing technical specifications and exchange format requirements.