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Factur-X profile
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Structured data level
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Legally compliant in France?
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Best operational use
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Minimum
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Document header totals only; no line items
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No (non-compliant)
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Basic internal document archiving only
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Basic WL (Without Lines)
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Header data and tax breakdown; no line items
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No (non-compliant)
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Summary reporting; rejected for domestic B2B invoicing
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Basic
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Core header data plus simple line-item descriptions
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No (non-compliant)
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Simple commercial invoices without complex VAT rules
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EN 16931 (Comfort)
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Full semantic data model compliant with European standard EN 16931
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Yes (fully compliant)
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Standard default for all French domestic B2B e-invoices
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Extended
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Full EN 16931 data plus complex industry and logistics extensions
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Yes (fully compliant)
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Specialised industries (automotive, retail, multi-tier supply chains)
France’s e-invoicing mandate requires VAT-taxable businesses established in France to exchange structured electronic invoices for in-scope domestic B2B transactions. A compliant e-invoice is machine-readable structured data — not a scanned PDF or an emailed invoice.
The rollout begins 1 September 2026. All businesses must be able to receive e-invoices from that date. Large enterprises and ETIs must also begin issuing e-invoices and meeting e-reporting obligations from September 2026. SMEs and micro-enterprises have until September 2027.
E-invoicing covers the structured exchange of invoices for in-scope domestic B2B transactions. E-reporting covers the transmission of transaction data for flows outside that scope — including B2C sales, cross-border transactions, and exports. A transaction that isn’t subject to e-invoicing isn’t necessarily exempt from e-reporting.
A plateforme agréée (approved platform) is a state-registered platform that issues, receives, transmits, validates, and reports invoice data on behalf of businesses. Every business operating under the mandate must work with one.
France accepts three structured formats: Factur-X, UBL, and CII. All three align with the European e-invoicing standard EN 16931.
Start with data quality — SIREN and SIRET numbers, VAT registration numbers, legal names, and addresses must be correct and consistent across your systems. Then assess your invoice flows, platform readiness, ERP integration, and life cycle status handling. The earlier you identify gaps, the more time you have to fix them before your compliance deadline.