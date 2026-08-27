Many holding companies and associations experience a common frustration during onboarding. The process dictates that your chosen approved platform must handle your registration and update it in the Annuaire.
However, when these companies try to assign their platform, the approved platform states: "We cannot do anything without your SIREN being active in the Annuaire."
This creates a frustrating loop where the company cannot be registered by the approved platform because they aren't in the Annuaire, and they cannot use the approved platform until they are.
An approved platform can register addressing lines in the annuaire, but it cannot register a missing SIREN. That must be resolved directly with the DGFiP — see section 5 for how to do this.