Before diving into platforms, directories, and registrations, you must answer one fundamental question: Am I a taxpayer? In this context, "taxpayer" means any entity subject to value-added tax (VAT) in France and therefore required to participate in the e-invoicing mandate.

If the answer is NO (for example, certain pure associations or non-taxable entities), no further actions are required. You do not need to be in the Annuaire.

If the answer is YES, you are required to participate and must be listed in the Annuaire. Proceed to the next steps.