Tax rate changes, form changes, and tax content changes all have to be tracked and acted on. Taxpayers may need to update accounting rules and tax engines, revise billing systems, or revise and modify return preparations. These and other modifications can be especially challenging when policy changes are adopted at the last minute or don’t follow a predictable schedule.

“Changes that take effect after the first of the month tend to be the most disruptive because they don’t follow the normal release cycle,” says Steve Shannon, Senior Director of Product Management for Excise at Avalara. “State tax forms cannot easily handle the change, and the states themselves don’t know how to handle it, so they usually release their work-around at the last minute.” When guidance does arrive, affected businesses often need to scramble.

Nevertheless, Georgia, Indiana, and Kentucky are among the jurisdictions that implemented midmonth fuel tax changes — including county and local jurisdiction tax rate reductions in some cases.

The noncompliance risk is real. Relying on manual processes to track midmonth tax changes can expose energy businesses to negative audit findings.

According to Aberdeen research on energy and fuel tax compliance from 2023, when fuel tax policies were also in flux, keeping up with this kind of change is one of the top challenges facing tax teams in the energy and fuel industries. The stakes are significant:

68% of energy companies surveyed incurred excise tax rate or rule errors.

48% of energy and fuel organizations surveyed incurred audit penalties or interest in the previous year.

44% cited maintaining the accuracy of tax liability calculations as a primary challenge.

Furthermore, excise tax rarely exists in isolation. A single fuel transaction can trigger excise tax, sales and use tax, environmental fees, and federal or state reporting requirements. Managing those obligations across disconnected systems can multiply the risk.