A gas tax holiday is a temporary suspension or reduction of taxes on motor fuel. States may stop collecting per-gallon excise taxes, sales and use taxes on gasoline, or other fuel-related taxes, so businesses and consumers will in theory pay less at the pump for a limited time.
Midmonth fuel tax changes disrupt standard accounting and compliance workflows, which are usually designed around monthly or quarterly update cycles. When a rate change or tax suspension takes effect unexpectedly, state agencies often release guidance at the last minute. “This guidance can include new schedule codes or move taxable transactions to a nontaxable schedule,” explains Shannon. “States get creative on how the tax holiday changes the tax calculations as they have their own system constraints.”
Last-minute changes and creative interpretations leave energy businesses, distributors, and retailers little time to manually update point-of-sale systems, tax calculation engines, and billing rules to avoid compliance errors.
Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, and Utah all enacted gas tax holidays or rate reductions in 2026, and Illinois postponed a scheduled rate increase. Several other states considered gas tax relief but have not yet enacted it. See our 2026 gas tax holidays post for details.
Energy and fuel companies can mitigate fuel tax volatility by adopting automated excise tax compliance software. By moving away from manual spreadsheets and utilizing a connected platform, businesses can automatically apply real-time tax rate updates, manage midcycle exemptions, and streamline complex reporting requirements across multiple tax jurisdictions without disrupting daily operations.
Avalara updates content in a timely manner to enable compliance and accurate tax calculations using the latest jurisdiction rules and forms.
Yes. Avalara AvaTax for Energy and Avalara Returns for Energy cover excise tax compliance across both the United States and Canada, including federal and provincial fuel taxes.