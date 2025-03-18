One of the best parts of the digital sales revolution is the way it’s broken down barriers for businesses when it comes to growth and expansion.

Through an online presence, any business can tap into markets across the world without the need for physical storefronts or complex logistics. Ecommerce platforms and digital marketing tools enable businesses to scale rapidly and reach diverse customer bases. Meanwhile, advancements in payment systems and logistics have simplified transactions and shipping.

As a result, businesses of all sizes now have the opportunity to participate in global commerce that was once reserved for larger enterprises with the resources to manage international operations.

However, while the potential for growth is exciting, global ecommerce does carry its own set of practical considerations and precautions that must be weighed by business leaders. One of the top priorities is managing international tax compliance. This can feel like an area of daunting complexity — especially with the recent tariff policy changes — but fortunately, technology-driven innovation is greatly easing the burden.

Here’s a look at the present and future of staying compliant in an increasingly global retail environment.