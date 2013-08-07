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Aug 07, 2013

German VAT invoice and compliance rules changes

Richard Asquith

From the 1 June 2013, new German Value Added Tax rules on invoices came into effect following the implementation of the 2nd EU VAT Directive on Invoices.  There were also a range of other changes, including:

 

  • New German VAT invoice requirements
  • Rules on the place of supply of services for non-taxable activities
  • Changes to the ability to deduct input VAT suffered on intra-community acquisitions from Germany
  • Clarification on the definition of non-resident businesses
  • Renewal of the derogations on the exceptions for input VAT deductions for insurance
  • Further options for the use of the VAT reverse charge on passenger transport, gas and electricity supplies
  • An extension of the VAT deductions for international aviation companies

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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