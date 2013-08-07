German VAT invoice and compliance rules changes

Aug 07, 2013
Richard Asquith
From the 1 June 2013, new German Value Added Tax rules on invoices came into effect following the implementation of the 2nd EU VAT Directive on Invoices. There were also a range of other changes, including:
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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