E-invoicing in Germany: Obligations, deadlines, and requirements

Germany’s legal definition of an e-invoice



Under revised German tax law, an e-invoice is strictly defined as an invoice that is created, transmitted, and received in a structured electronic format that permits automated electronic processing. All mandatory VAT invoice information must generally be represented directly within the structured data elements.



Is a PDF an e-invoice in Germany?



A plain PDF is a digital document, but it’s not a compliant e-invoice under Germany’s current legal definition. Unstructured digital formats — including standard PDFs, JPEG image files, scanned paper documents, and physical paper — are legally classified as “other invoices”.



An ordinary PDF attachment is fundamentally different from a hybrid e-invoicing format that carries structured data inside it. Finance and accounting teams must stop using “e-invoice” and “PDF invoice” interchangeably, as ordinary PDFs will become legally invalid for domestic B2B transactions once the issuance deadlines take effect.



XRechnung, ZUGFeRD, and EN 16931



German e-invoicing standards reference European standard EN 16931, the EU-wide semantic data model for e-invoicing. In practice, businesses operating in Germany fulfil this requirement through specific structured formats:



XRechnung: A widely used, pure XML structured format maintained by the Coordination Agency for IT Standards for public administration and commercial B2B transactions.

A widely used, pure XML structured format maintained by the Coordination Agency for IT Standards for public administration and commercial B2B transactions. ZUGFeRD: A hybrid format pairing a human-readable PDF with embedded XML, developed jointly by German and French forums and detailed on the FeRD e-invoicing forum portal.

A hybrid format pairing a human-readable PDF with embedded XML, developed jointly by German and French forums and detailed on the FeRD e-invoicing forum portal. Other agreed formats: Alternative structured formats remain permissible where the required invoice data can be extracted correctly and completely into an EN 16931-compliant or interoperable format.

Alternative structured formats remain permissible where the required invoice data can be extracted correctly and completely into an EN 16931-compliant or interoperable format. EDI arrangements: EDI systems remain viable provided they satisfy statutory interoperability conditions and extract the mandatory semantic data elements required by law.



Validate the invoice data, not just the file format



Generating a structured file is only the first step; finance teams must ensure that the underlying tax data is accurate. Basic file-formatting checks and business-rule validation represent two distinct controls. Common points of failure include missing mandatory tax fields, incorrect buyer tax identifiers, or contradictory line-item calculations.



The Federal Ministry of Finance (BMF) strongly recommends automated validation even though validation software is not itself a standalone statutory tax requirement. Implementing systematic data validation is what prevents rejected, disputed, or unusable invoices from reaching your customers and trading partners.



Who is in scope and what is exempt?



The domestic B2B test in short



The mandate applies where both the supplier and the customer are domestically established for the transaction. Under German tax rules, domestic establishment requires a business to have its registered office, place of management, or a participating fixed establishment located within Germany. Holding a German VAT registration alone does not make a foreign company domestically established for the purposes of the mandate.



What sits outside the mandatory B2B rules?



Certain transactions and supplier categories fall outside the mandatory B2B e-invoicing rules:

