E-invoicing in Germany: Obligations, deadlines, and requirements

Germany’s legal definition of an e-invoice



Under revised German tax law, an e-invoice is strictly defined as an invoice that is created, transmitted, and received in a structured electronic format that permits automated electronic processing. All mandatory VAT invoice information must generally be represented directly within the structured data elements.



Is a PDF an e-invoice in Germany?



A plain PDF is a digital document, but it’s not a compliant e-invoice under Germany’s current legal definition. Unstructured digital formats — including standard PDFs, JPEG image files, scanned paper documents, and physical paper — are legally classified as “other invoices”.



An ordinary PDF attachment is fundamentally different from a hybrid e-invoicing format that carries structured data inside it. Finance and accounting teams must stop using “e-invoice” and “PDF invoice” interchangeably, as ordinary PDFs will become legally invalid for domestic B2B transactions once the issuance deadlines take effect.



XRechnung, ZUGFeRD, and EN 16931



German e-invoicing standards reference European standard EN 16931, the EU-wide semantic data model for e-invoicing. In practice, businesses operating in Germany fulfil this requirement through specific structured formats:



XRechnung: A widely used, pure XML structured format maintained by the Coordination Agency for IT Standards for public administration and commercial B2B transactions.

A widely used, pure XML structured format maintained by the Coordination Agency for IT Standards for public administration and commercial B2B transactions. ZUGFeRD: A hybrid format pairing a human-readable PDF with embedded XML, developed jointly by German and French forums and detailed on the FeRD e-invoicing forum portal.

A hybrid format pairing a human-readable PDF with embedded XML, developed jointly by German and French forums and detailed on the FeRD e-invoicing forum portal. Other agreed formats: Alternative structured formats remain permissible where the required invoice data can be extracted correctly and completely into an EN 16931-compliant or interoperable format.

Alternative structured formats remain permissible where the required invoice data can be extracted correctly and completely into an EN 16931-compliant or interoperable format. EDI arrangements: EDI systems remain viable provided they satisfy statutory interoperability conditions and extract the mandatory semantic data elements required by law.



Validate the invoice data, not just the file format



Generating a structured file is only the first step; finance teams must ensure that the underlying tax data is accurate. Basic file-formatting checks and business-rule validation represent two distinct controls. Common points of failure include missing mandatory tax fields, incorrect buyer tax identifiers, or contradictory line-item calculations.



The Federal Ministry of Finance (BMF) strongly recommends automated validation even though validation software is not itself a standalone statutory tax requirement. Implementing systematic data validation is what prevents rejected, disputed, or unusable invoices from reaching your customers and trading partners.



Who is in scope and what is exempt?



The domestic B2B test in short



The mandate applies where both the supplier and the customer are domestically established for the transaction. Under German tax rules, domestic establishment requires a business to have its registered office, place of management, or a participating fixed establishment located within Germany. Holding a German VAT registration alone does not make a foreign company domestically established for the purposes of the mandate.



What sits outside the mandatory B2B rules?



Certain transactions and supplier categories fall outside the mandatory B2B e-invoicing rules:



Business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions: Sales to retail consumers do not require structured electronic invoices.

Sales to retail consumers do not require structured electronic invoices. Tax-exempt supplies: Supplies of goods and services that are exempt under Section 4, numbers 8 through 29 of the German Value Added Tax Act (UStG) — such as specific healthcare, financial, and insurance services — are excluded from the structured mandate.

Supplies of goods and services that are exempt under Section 4, numbers 8 through 29 of the German Value Added Tax Act (UStG) — such as specific healthcare, financial, and insurance services — are excluded from the structured mandate. Small-value invoices and transport tickets: Invoices with a gross total of up to €250, as well as qualifying passenger transport tickets, remain exempt from structured formatting requirements.

Invoices with a gross total of up to €250, as well as qualifying passenger transport tickets, remain exempt from structured formatting requirements. Small business owners (Kleinunternehmer): While small business owners are exempt from mandatory structured issuing, this exemption does not remove their legal obligation to receive compliant e-invoices from their suppliers.

While small business owners are exempt from mandatory structured issuing, this exemption does not remove their legal obligation to receive compliant e-invoices from their suppliers. Business-to-government (B2G) transactions: Invoicing public sector authorities operates under a separate, pre-existing regulatory regime that already requires XRechnung formats and specific routing identifiers.



Storing German e-invoices: Retention and audit requirements



The retention period and what it applies to



Under Section 14b of the German Value Added Tax Act (UStG), businesses must retain e-invoices for the statutory retention period (shortened to eight years under recent legislative reforms). This legal retention obligation attaches strictly to the original structured e-invoice, not to a human-readable visual rendering of it.



Throughout the entire retention period, businesses must guarantee the authenticity of origin, the integrity of the content, and the legibility of the data in accordance with German digital book-keeping principles (GoBD). While storing a rendered visual PDF alongside an XML file provides operational convenience for accounting staff, the structured XML file itself is the sole legally recognised tax record.



What auditors expect to be able to retrieve



During a tax audit, authorities expect immediate access to the original machine-readable file exactly as it was issued or received. Organisations must establish automated digital archiving systems that meet specific evidentiary standards:



Machine-readable originals: Tax auditors must be able to export and inspect the raw, structured data file without manual conversion.

Tax auditors must be able to export and inspect the raw, structured data file without manual conversion. Centralised retrieval paths: Archiving systems must provide secure, searchable access that does not depend on an individual employee’s local drive or personal email inbox.

Archiving systems must provide secure, searchable access that does not depend on an individual employee’s local drive or personal email inbox. Tamper-proof storage: Stored records must contain verifiable audit trails demonstrating that the data has remained unaltered since transmission or receipt.

Stored records must contain verifiable audit trails demonstrating that the data has remained unaltered since transmission or receipt. Direct transaction links: Finance systems must maintain clear, bidirectional links connecting the stored electronic invoice to its corresponding accounting entries, purchase orders, and payment records.



How Avalara can help



Managing country-specific format standards, ERP data mapping, and multichannel transmission networks across Europe creates substantial operational overhead when managed through manual processes or custom code.



Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting uses embedded agentic AI to autonomously extract invoice data from billing engines and ERPs, validate calculations against German tax rules, and convert records into compliant XRechnung or ZUGFeRD formats in real time.



AI agents monitor recurring invoice queues, match payment settlement feeds to issued invoices, manage schema validation, route structured documents across decentralised channels including Peppol, and monitor inbound invoice queues to maintain uninterrupted compliance across European markets.



Businesses preparing international ERP workflows can also review official implementation guidelines on the German Federal Ministry of Finance guidance portal.