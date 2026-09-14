E-invoicing in Germany: Obligations, deadlines, and requirements

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Date
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Receiving
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Issuing
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What finance should have done
|
1 Jan 2025
|
Capability required
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Broad transition begins
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Inbound structured invoices already working
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2025–2026
|
Required
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Paper and certain other invoices still permitted
|
Build and test AP and AR before the deadlines
|
1 Jan 2027
|
Required
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Mandatory above €800,000 prior-year turnover
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Larger entities fully operational
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To 31 Dec 2027
|
Required
|
Transition relief continues at or below €800,000
|
Final migration window for smaller suppliers
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1 Jan 2028
|
Required
|
Mandatory for the remaining in-scope population
|
Structured invoicing is normal state
Standard PDF invoices are only permitted during the transitional period. As of 1 January 2025, PDFs are legally classified as “other invoices” rather than e-invoices. Large businesses with annual turnover over €800,000 must issue structured electronic formats by 1 January 2027, and all remaining businesses must do so by 1 January 2028.
XRechnung is a pure XML data file designed for direct, machine-to-machine processing without a human-readable visual document. ZUGFeRD is a hybrid format that pairs a human-readable PDF/A-3 visual document with an embedded XML data file containing identical structured tax details. Both formats comply with European standard EN 16931 when configured correctly.
No. Germany does not use a central government clearance platform for domestic B2B transactions. Invoices are exchanged directly between trading partners through private platforms, secure email, or open networks like Peppol. Centralised digital reporting for VAT is expected to follow in future years under the EU ViDA initiative.
The mandatory issuance rule under the Growth Opportunities Act applies specifically to transactions where both the supplier and buyer are established in Germany. However, foreign suppliers selling to German corporate buyers should be prepared to provide structured electronic formats as German companies modernise their accounts payable systems.