Avalara’s new extractor will help simplify the process of preparing, filing, and remitting VAT returns through a centralized platform to streamline report generation and timely filing to jurisdictions. There are several benefits the solution will provide NetSuite customers.
Improved accuracy in filings: Reduce the chances of human error, ensuring that your reports are more accurate and compliant.
Reduced compliance risks: Avalara will help lower the risk of noncompliance, helping businesses avoid costly penalties and audits.
Centralized management: Businesses gain visibility into all VAT returns globally through a single platform, enabling centralized oversight and control over compliance activities.
Simplified cross-country reporting: The solution will provide greater consistency across jurisdictions while seamlessly switching between different country returns within a single platform, minimizing manual workload.
Ability to scale easily to new countries: Businesses can more easily expand VAT reporting to new countries, eliminating disruption to existing processes.