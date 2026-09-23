Guided Implementation: Go live with an Avalara expert on the call

Guided Implementation pairs Avalara automated tax technology with an implementation expert. You configure your setup in AvaTax; our expert verifies it and helps resolve anything specific to your business, in live, scheduled sessions.
Self-serve setup runs on the same Avalara technology with no Avalara staff involved. Guided Implementation adds expert support on top of it. The calculation, address validation, and connector technology are identical.
Managed Implementation is a project-managed engagement for complex, multi-entity, or custom ERP environments where we do the work for you. Guided Implementation is lighter weight and a flat fee, built for standard ecommerce, billing, and accounting setups.
Avalara Select is Avalara’s published-pricing compliance bundle for growing businesses under $50M in revenue selling in the U.S. and Canada. It combines AvaTax calculation, Managed Returns filing, and, for qualifying sellers, state-funded SST services in up to 25 states, with Guided Implementation to get you live quickly.
Guided Implementation is available for a flat fee. When you add Guided Implementation to your Avalara Select plan (Core Compliance at $79/state/month or Core Compliance + SST Services at $69/state/month), a dedicated Avalara expert helps you connect your platform and go live, often on both AvaTax and Returns in a single 45-minute call.
Many customers go live on both AvaTax and Returns in a single 45-minute call with help from our expert. Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) setups carry additional filing obligations and have gone live in under an hour. Most customers are live within a day, with our expert guiding them the whole way.
An affordable, flat one-time fee to set up all of your products. Not hourly, not a subscription.
Unlimited scheduled sessions with an expert until every product and connector on your order is live, plus a defined post-launch validation period.
Avalara integrates with more than 1,400 systems of record. Twenty-two of those offer simplified, one-click setup:
Ecommerce and billing/payments
- Shopify (Avalara for Shopify)
- WooCommerce
- BigCommerce
- Adobe Commerce (Magento 2)
- Stripe
Accounting and small/mid ERP
- QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Desktop
- NetSuite (Basic, OneWorld, SuiteTax)
- Microsoft Dynamics
- Dynamics 365 Business Central
- Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations
- Dynamics GP
- Dynamics 365 Commerce & Project Operations
- SalesforceSales Cloud and CPQ
- B2C Commerce, Billing, OMS, and Revenue Cloud
Growing businesses, multistate ecommerce sellers, and companies hitting economic nexus for the first time. Anyone who wants expert verification without the cost or timeline of a fully managed implementation.
Bundle this with Avalara Select for the fastest, easiest, most accurate way to comply with complex sales and use tax regulations.