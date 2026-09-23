Guided Implementation: Go live with an Avalara expert on the call

Sales tax is complicated. Nexus rules. Product taxability. Rates that change by jurisdiction, and sometimes by street address. For 20 years, we’ve been building a platform powerful enough to handle all of it automatically.

We’ve spent those same 20 years building something else: a team of tax experts who solve these problems for a living.Guided Implementation is what happens when you put those two things together.

You set up on our platform, at your pace, with an Avalara expert alongside you. Many customers go live on both Avalara AvaTax and Avalara Returns in a single 45-minute call.