HMRC guidance on moving to the Customs Declaration Service

Businesses can choose the payment method for the customs declaration. Balances and payments can be viewed in the CDS Financial Dashboard and businesses can grant and amend standing authorities for their payment accounts. The main payment methods that can be selected are:
i) duty deferment account (the CDS uses a separate HMRC bank account to CHIEF, so businesses will need to set up a new direct debit
ii) postponed import VAT accounting (PIVA)
Businesses can also choose:
iii) cash account (replacing the Flexible Accounting System (FAS), one will be set up once registered for CDS)
iv) Bacs, CHAPS, online or by telephone banking (businesses can pay by debit, corporate credit card or cheque)
v) individual guarantee (to cover customs duties for one-off or high value imports)
vi) general guarantee account (allows businesses to provide multiple guarantees from the same account, and continue importing goods into the UK and pay a disputed amount later once agreed)