HMRC guidance on moving to the Customs Declaration Service

The UK’s tax and customs authority has issued new guidance for businesses setting out the key steps to moving to the Customs Declaration Service (CDS). As a reminder, the CDS replaces the legacy Customs Handling of Import and Export Freight (CHIEF) system which is being retired. CDS is a modern IT platform with the flexibility to scale in line with the government’s plans to have “the world’s most efficient customs system by 2025”.

Many businesses are already using CDS in order to take advantage of Postponed Import VAT Accounting, which allows UK VAT registered businesses to defer paying Import VAT when goods are imported into the UK and instead apply a reverse charge (a self-assessment with a simultaneous input tax deduction) in the UK VAT return.