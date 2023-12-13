How COVID has affected commercial property tax

With remote work still prevalent, many companies wonder whether they should keep paying for their rented office space. Whether they decide to leave or remain has financial and tax implications for commercial property owners.
Let’s say you’re a property owner who leases office space. If your tenant were to terminate their lease or let it run out — your bread and butter would disappear. Most likely, you wouldn’t be able to lease your building again at the same rate as before because the demand for office space has diminished since COVID.
You might think the county assessor will automatically adjust the fair market value of your property to reflect this factor when determining your property tax assessment, but that’s not always the case.
Many states only have the authority to tax the value of tangible assets. To value commercial property properly generally requires assessors to use a valuation method known as a fee simple approach. The fee simple approach considers market rents and occupancy rates to determine property values. This method estimates how much you could lease your property for in today’s economy.
A leased fee valuation method, on the other hand, looks at your current rental income and occupancy under your existing lease.
The incremental difference between these two valuations becomes an intangible asset. In many states, intangible assets aren’t taxable. Removing intangible value from the assessment lowers your annual property tax.
But what happens if the assessor uses the leased fee method instead of the fee simple method to determine your property valuation? You could have a higher property tax assessment and pay more tax.