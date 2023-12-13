How COVID has affected commercial property tax

During the first quarter of 2023, the U.S. office vacancy rate reached 20% for the first time in decades. Vacant commercial real estate impacts more than a business’s bottom line. According to The New York Times, banks and real estate analysts warn that empty offices, declining property values, and higher interest rates could lead to a budget crisis for New York and a national recession.

The trend certainly means shrinking revenues for local governments that rely on property taxes to provide critical public services. San Francisco could lose $200 million in property tax revenues by 2028. Lower office values could mean a $464 million reduction in property tax revenues over the next three fiscal years for the District of Columbia. Boston, which relies on commercial property taxes for almost 36% of total general revenues, is also likely to feel a sizable sting, according to a Tax Policy Center analyst.

All of this points to the likelihood that recovery is way off. The Atlantic declared the situation a crisis, predicting, “As more leases and loans come due, the bulk of the pain is still ahead of us. Over the next two years, many downtowns will find that dozens of buildings are no longer fit for purpose. Municipal services will likely deteriorate, and more people might leave.”

Governments aren’t the only ones hurting. For commercial landlords trying to keep tenants, the situation is also a cause for concern.