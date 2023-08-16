How e-invoicing via Peppol can increase security of your business

Australian companies typically engage with certified Peppol Access Point providers in order to connect to the Peppol network and leverage the many Peppol e-invoicing benefits. Access Point providers assist companies in registering on the Peppol network and offer connections to other Access Points — in the country and abroad.

By using Peppol via their Access Point providers, companies can easily exchange e-invoices and other electronic documents with business partners (who are also connected to the Peppol network via their providers). In the e-invoicing world, this model is generally known as the four-corner model: Supplier and customer are two corners each connected to their Access Point provider (the remining two corners).

While the four-corner model allows for fast and secure exchange of invoice data and can boost efficiency for finance departments, it doesn’t allow for tax authorities to perform Continuous Transaction Control (CTC) on business transactions: The tax authority isn’t part of the billing process and therefore can’t collect any transactional data. So why would a government encourage utilization of Peppol in the country?