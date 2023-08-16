How e-invoicing via Peppol can increase security of your business

As of today, more than 30 countries have implemented or are in the process of implementing the Peppol framework. Peppol is primarily used in European countries, but has also gained adoption in Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore.
To enable Peppol access, each Peppol country must join the international OpenPeppol association and establish its own Peppol Authority, which represents the association within the country. This local-country OpenPeppol representation ensures the formats for using e-invoicing via Peppol will support international document exchange standards while aligning with local regulatory requirements.
Businesses in countries where Peppol e-invoicing is available should leverage the advantages the Peppol network offers — fast and reliable invoice exchange while limiting exposure to fraudulent and cybercrime activities. Peppol e-invoicing adoption can help tax authorities safeguard businesses against fraudulent activities while fostering economic growth and prosperity.
In addition, by replacing traditional paper invoices with e-invoices, use of Peppol e-invoices contributes to environmental sustainability, benefiting everyone involved.
Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting allows you to exchange e-invoices through the Peppol network. Contact us to learn how Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting can help your business comply with global e-invoicing and live reporting requirements.