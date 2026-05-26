A step-by-step guide to using a loan for tax payments

Yes, many businesses use loans or other financing options to pay tax liabilities. Financing can help preserve working capital, especially when a tax bill is unexpectedly large or due before cash is readily available.
Start by clarifying how much you owe, which jurisdictions you owe taxes in, when payments are due, and whether penalties or interest may apply. From there, compare financing options based on timing, cost, repayment terms, and how they fit into your broader cash flow needs.
A traditional business loan may work well if you have enough time to apply, qualify, and receive funds before your tax deadline. However, bank and SBA loans can involve significant paperwork and longer approval timelines, which may not be ideal if payment is due soon.
In some cases, yes. A credit card may be convenient for smaller tax bills that can be paid off quickly. For larger liabilities, high interest rates can make credit cards a more expensive option over time.
Avalara Capital gives eligible Avalara users access to a working capital solution directly through Avalara AvaTax. It’s designed to help businesses access funds quickly for tax payments or other cash flow needs without going through a lengthy traditional financing process.