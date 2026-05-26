A step-by-step guide to using a loan for tax payments

What happens when traditional lending doesn’t fit your timeline or your needs? Loans aren’t your only options for tax payments. You can speed up your access to cash and find flexibility in options like credit cards or lines of credit.

Credit card

If you already use a credit card for business expenses, it may seem like a logical option for your tax payments. It’s quick, convenient, and accessible. But whether a credit card is the best way to pay business taxes depends mainly on the amount of taxes you owe.

Credit cards have high interest rates that compound quickly, so they aren’t ideal for large or even midsize tax liabilities. Paying taxes with a credit card typically only makes sense for small amounts you can pay off right away.

Line of credit

A revolving line of credit can be much more flexible than a one-time loan payment. If you already have a line of credit open, you may be able to use it to pay your taxes. When it comes to taxes, however, a new line of credit has many of the same drawbacks as a loan.

The approval process for a line of credit with a traditional bank takes several weeks in many cases. Eligibility may also depend on what you propose using the credit for, and tax obligations may not necessarily qualify you for lending.

Avalara Capital

Unlike a broad line of credit, a focused line of credit designed specifically for taxes has fewer downsides. With an embedded financing solution like Avalara Capital, your request for funds can be processed quickly — think minutes, not days — giving you access to cash on a timeline that meets your tax obligations.

Avalara Capital is a working capital solution for Avalara users. You can access funds in a day and use them to pay your tax bill or address other cash flow needs at any time. Because Avalara Capital is embedded into Avalara AvaTax, you skip the lengthy and invasive financing process. Instead, you combine tax compliance insight with your financing, all in one place.