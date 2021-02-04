How has e-invoicing fared around the world?

After much anticipation, e-invoicing made its official entry under India’s indirect taxation system, the Goods and Services Tax in October 2020. And while e-invoicing might be a new term for India, it has already been adopted by several developed and developing countries across the globe.

E-invoicing refers to the electronic authentication of tax invoices through an invoice registration portal. Each invoice is issued a unique invoice reference number which is later used for invoice matching and auto populating tax return and waybill forms. This concept is pretty much the same in almost all countries that have implemented e-invoicing. However, there are significant differences in the mechanism in terms of technology used, data storage, data collection and data upload methods etc. Let’s what can be India’s key takeaways for the second phase of implementation if we were to learn by example.