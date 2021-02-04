How has e-invoicing fared around the world?

Under India’s newly implemented e-invoicing system, invoices of B2B transactions are mandatorily uploaded to an Invoice Registration Portal (IRP) which then issues an Invoice Recognition Number. The IRN becomes the identity of that particular invoice. This IRN can be used for fulfilling other GST compliances such as GST returns, ITC reconciliations, and generation of e-way bills. Through this system, the Centre has real time access to invoices raised and any fraudulent activity is caught and kept in check using AI tools.

As all B2B invoices need to be validated, a complete overhaul of the ERP systems would be required for a seamless transition to e-invoicing. This is where a GST Suvidha Provider like Avalara plays a key role by providing a connection between taxpayers and the IRP.

Because India is only a little over a month old in the implementation of e-invoicing, it is too soon to tell how it is faring in comparison with the rest of the world. But e-invoicing had had quite a positive response with close to 5 crore e-invoices being registered in October alone. India still has a long way to go and can learn from the mistakes of countries who have been in the game for quite some time. Apart from the fact the e-invoicing is all set to bring about a dynamic shift in the way India manages its indirect tax administration, it is also a reflection of how India is rapidly evolving as an adopter of technology to run its tax operations. India is following in the footsteps of several countries who have successfully adopted e-invoicing and it is safe to say that this move will prove to be highly beneficial in the long run.