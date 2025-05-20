How new tariffs impact the beverage alcohol industry

Alcohol duties and taxes are changing frequently. This is what we know as of May 20, 2025:

The U.S. imposed 25% tariffs on many Canadian and Mexican imports on March 4; products that qualify for preferential treatment under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which includes most wine, beer, and spirits, are not subject to the additional tariffs effective March 7.

Canada imposed 25% tariffs on U.S. beer, spirits, and wine starting March 13

Mexico said it would impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods but has yet to do so

The U.S. imposed additional 10% tariffs on Chinese imports, including alcoholic beverages, as of February 4; it increased the tariffs to 20% on March 4; products of China and Hong Kong are also subject to so-called reciprocal tariffs (125% April 10 through May 13; 10% as of May 14, for an initial period of 90 days)).

The EU said it would impose a 50% tariff on U.S. bourbon and whiskey starting April 1, but decided against it. The EU then voted to phase in 10%–25% tariffs on a host of products — but not alcoholic beverages. Those tariffs are on hold until mid-July.

The U.S. threatened but hasn’t implemented a 200% tariff on all alcoholic beverages from the EU.

A new 10% tariff applies to products from all countries (except China) as of April 5.

Here are more details.

There have been numerous tariff-change announcements, implementations, and delays since President Trump took office. On February 1, 2025, he said there would be new tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China starting February 4. At the last minute, the tariffs on Canada and Mexico were delayed, but most of the China tariffs took effect. New U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum were implemented on March 12.

New U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum were implemented on March 12. Per Federal Register guidance, the additional duties on aluminum derivatives apply to beer and empty aluminum cans entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. ET on April 4, 2025.

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports took effect on March 4. A few days later, goods eligible for duty-free status under USMCA — including most beer, wine, and spirits — were exempted from the new tariffs. So, while the cans containing beer and other beverages are subject to the tariffs, the contents of the can may not be.

Canada responded to the March 4 tariffs with 25% retaliatory tariffs on many U.S. goods starting March 4. Beer, wine, and spirits are now subject to new Canada alcohol tariffs. (Learn more about the U.S.-Canada trade war.)

Mexico said it would implement retaliatory tariffs but has yet to do so.

On March 11, the European Commission said it would respond to new U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum by reestablishing tariffs that had been adopted then suspended during the first Trump administration. The first round of tariffs would come into effect on April 1; additional tariffs would take effect on April 13.

The April 1 tariffs included 50% EU alcohol tariffs on U.S. bourbon and whiskey.

President Trump hit back on March 13 with a threat to put a 200% tariff on all wine, beer, and spirits imported from the European Union unless the EU immediately removed the promised new tariffs.

On March 19, the European Commission said it would delay the first round of retaliatory tariffs to allow time for “negotiations to try to find a mutually agreeable resolution.” In mid-April, the EU approved new tariffs on a variety of U.S. products but then suspended those tariffs until mid - July.

Trump announced more tariffs on more products and countries on April 2, 2025. He initially placed high tariffs on dozens of countries, then suspended those and opted for a baseline 10% on virtually all imports, including beverage alcohol.

China was subject to much higher rates, though these were suspended for 90 days as of May 14, while products that qualify for preferential treatment under the USMCA remain duty-free.

Read more about the on-again, off-again tariffs.