How practices are adapting to the ongoing accountant shortage

Another way accounting practices and departments can combat accounting team staffing shortages is by relying on technology, particularly automation. Thankfully, advances in technology help automate many of the tasks dragging down productivity and revenue.
This is especially true for repetitive work previously done manually, such as managing and filing sales tax returns. The right software can automate many of the redundant tasks accountants are required to complete for each account. By handling routine information and data processing through automation, staff is freed up to work on more valuable problem-solving or revenue-generating tasks.
And automation helps with more than expediting manual processes. By removing the opportunity for human error, technology and automation can help increase accuracy to protect the practice and prevent even more work down the line.
The applications for technology extend beyond sales and use tax. Technology is also streamlining the property tax compliance process. Thanks to automated property tax software, firms can offload cumbersome jobs like data entry and free up accounting professionals to spend their time on clients and revenue, rather than housekeeping.
Technology and its adoption, particularly automation, is likely to remain a sticking point for accounting professionals new and experienced alike. In fact, a recent survey showed more than 60% of accountants feel technology is more important to job satisfaction now than two to three years ago. So not only is technology becoming vital to getting the job done, it’s also a key way to attract fresh talent.
[CLOSING]
Takeaways from the accountant shortage
While accounting firms, practices and departments are already feeling the crunch of the shortage, its effects are likely to get worse before they get better. Until college and university programs see increased enrollment of students en masse, companies are going to have to continue to innovate within existing teams.
But before an influx of accountant candidates materializes, the industry is going to have to figure out how to make accounting a competitive field again. That’s what makes technology such a crucial tool in solving the accountant shortage.
Because the causes of the accountant shortage are varied and complex, the solution must be as well. Reducing burnout, right-sizing compensation, and increasing job satisfaction are all necessary steps to fixing the shortage of accountants, but the first and most important step often starts with getting on board with the right technology.
This article was updated as of May 3, 2024.