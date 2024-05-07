How practices are adapting to the ongoing accountant shortage

What’s going on in the world of accounting practice staffing? While a career in accounting has long been considered a stable, respectable job, the reality is that it’s really hard to be an accountant.

And there’s significant reason: accountants require a bachelor’s degree and CPAs need an additional 30 college credits. That amounts to a fifth year of schooling before students even qualify to take their CPA exam. For many prospective accountants, the math simply doesn’t add up.

College graduates can expect to spend the first five or so years on the lower rungs of the career ladder. The hours are long and starting salaries have been somewhat stagnant for years. Kristin Gayoso, a retired CPA featured in an episode of NPR’s The Indicator from Planet Money (a gem of financial reporting), pointed out that based on the hours she worked, her pay came out to less than minimum wage.

Due to the shortage of accountants and fewer entering the workforce, many are spread thin to manage the increasing workload. In these tough financial times, today’s accountants have had to significantly adapt policies and procedures in response to the following:

Tariff wars

Combat wars

Brexit

Cryptocurrency and NFT volatility

Housing market dips

Environmental protections

The COVID-19 pandemic

New regulations

Additional economic and geopolitical strife

In addition to global economic factors, day-to-day influences have made accounting jobs more challenging:

Remote work has created additional security challenges

Many accountants left the profession in the Great Resignation

High turnover has led to a loss of institutional knowledge, which in turn, means routine tasks take longer as new employees ramp up

So how long will the shortage last? Will things settle down as the current economic woes subside? Well …