How small and midsize businesses are managing property tax

Even small businesses can face huge property tax challenges. Real property tax — on land, buildings, and fixtures permanently attached to the property — is relatively straightforward. It applies in all 50 states, and the records you need to maintain for it are easily accessible. An assessor will evaluate your property and mail you a bill when it’s due a few times a year.
Personal property tax is where it gets tricky. Personal property includes things your business owns, like office supplies, furniture, computers and electronics, and heavy machinery. While not all states tax personal property, 37 states require local companies to file yearly property tax returns. This means your business is responsible for determining the value of your assets, determining their asset class and taxability, determining depreciation, and calculating their final value. Your company must keep good accounting records for this process; the better you organize your fixed assets and the paperwork detailing how much you paid, when you bought them, and what they are, the easier it is to file.
And the process isn’t over when you file a return — an assessor will estimate the fair market value of your personal property. Most of the time, the assessor won’t account for abnormal obsolescence your assets may be experiencing.
If you feel your real or personal property has been assessed unfairly, you can submit an appeal. This process takes time and effort; a small tax team might need more resources or expertise to complete it.