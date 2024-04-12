How small and midsize businesses are managing property tax

Many larger companies have a dedicated team or person to manage property taxes, but that’s not always feasible for small and midsize organizations. Even if you have a dedicated tax person, they’re probably busy handling sales and use tax, communications tax, and other industry-specific taxes. This can spread resources thin.



Many businesses outsource property tax tasks to an accounting team or professional services. This can get costly, and anyone who has tried to get a CPA in March knows that good teams get busy during peak times.



Some businesses take a DIY approach. Since this process only happens a few times a year, their teams might have to reacquaint themselves with it every time, and hope they’re getting it right. Property tax mistakes can be costly. Missed deadlines can result in penalties, and if you miss your window to appeal an unfair assessment, you can leave money on the table.



Either way, property taxes usually mean your business gets a big bill every year or a few times a year. It can be a hit to your budget if you need to set funds aside to deal with them.



Your company might find that an automated software solution makes property tax management a little more … manageable. Depending on your solution, you can get guidance on which returns to file, which forms to use, and what is and isn’t taxable in your state, cutting down hours your team might otherwise spend researching taxability rules and digging through files for old receipts. In addition, a software solution can reduce the risk of human error, giving you peace of mind that your returns and bills are more accurate, saving you money in the long and short term.